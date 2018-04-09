Mahama Cries Over Incompetent Tag

Related Stories It is obvious that former President John Dramani Mahama is still reeling in pain over the incompetent tag the then opposition New Patriotic Party (NPP) used on him during the 2016 electioneering campaign.



As a result of that Mr Dramani Mahama at the weekend hit back at President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, describing him, (President Akufo-Addo), as “super-incompetent.”



According to him, for President Akufo-Addo to deliver his numerous promises he must go for an ‘Obinim sticker.’



The ‘Obinim sticker’ challenge is the latest craze on social media with many Ghanaians joking around it.



The Obinim sticker challenge makes fun of claims by the controversial man of God that it can solve every problem under the sun.



The former president said this while addressing members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Wa in the Upper West Region on Saturday, April 7, 2018 as part of the party’s reorganisation agenda.



Indeed, this was not the first time Mr Dramani Mahama, since exiting office in 2017, had admitted how the incompetent tag used on him negatively affected his campaign in the 2016 election.



For instance, recently in the United Kingdom (UK) when he met some NDC supporters, he indicated that the incompetent tag used by his opponents against him in the last election affected his chances of retaining power.



According to him, even though the NPP appears incompetent in government, the umbrella family will have to work hard to win the 2020 election.



“You do not win an election on the weakness of your opponent. You win an election because the electorate have confidence in you. And so even though NPP is proving super incompetent, we cannot sit and relax and say because they are super incompetent we are going to win the next election. So we are going to work hard to win.



“I have been watching social media lately, and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker; the president and his government need an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate,” Mr Dramani Mahama said.



The immediate past Ghanaian leader said the ruling NPP had failed and this could be felt in the “unbearable hardship” being experienced by Ghanaians.



“People are feeling more hardship than ever today,” he told the NDC gathering after the walk.



He added: “People said any idiot can borrow and that there is money in Ghana and that we can develop Ghana without borrowing but in one year and three months we have borrowed close to 30 billion Ghana cedis.”