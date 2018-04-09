3 Slug It Out For NPP Chair In Gt Accra

Related Stories Three New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwarts in the Greater Accra Region are slugging it out for the topmost position of the regional chairman of the party.



They are Mr Divine Agatumi, the Chief Executive Officer of Standard Water, Mr Alfred Boye, Operation Manager of Mahindri Company, and Archibold Cobbina, Greater Accra Regional Coodinator of NADMO.



The fourth person, Mr George Isaac Amoo, filed to contest the regional chairmanship position but later stepped down during vetting.



He explained to the Daily Graphic in an interview that it was to enable him to contest the party’s national election, considering his experience as an experienced politician.



Regional executive positions



As of the close of nomination, 56 aspirants had filed their nominations to slug it out for the various regional executive positions.



The positions are chairman , first vice chairman, second vice chairman, secretary, assistant secretary, organiser, treasurer, women organiser, youth organiser and NASARA coordinator



Nominations opened on Monday, March 20, 2018 and closed on Saturday, March 24, 2018.



Before the close of nominations, regional aspirants of the party were seen making frantic efforts and skirmishes to file their nominations, some amid drumming and dancing.



Filing of nominations



The acting Greater Accra Regional Secretary of the party, Mr Adam Sabo Abdulrahaman, told the Daily Graphic that four aspirants had filed to contest the regional chairmanship position but one had to step down for personal reasons.



He said for the first vice and second vice chairmanship slots, eight and five people have filed respectively.



Three people are vying for the secretaryship position, while eight people will battle it out for the assistant secretary position.



The three aspirants for the secretaryship position are the acting secretary, Mr Adam Sabo Abdulrahaman, Odalai Parker and Solomon Asante.



Organiser’s category



In the regional organiser’s category, four people have filed their nomination papers to contest the position, while for the treasurer position, six people have filed to take care of the party’s funds at the regional level.



The women organiser position has also attracted a number of people as six are contesting the position.



Like the women organiser position which attracted a record number of people, the youth organiser has attracted five contestants who are campaigning keenly to dislodge one another.



The regional NASARA coordinator position is equally being fiercely contested by eight aspirants as the NASARA club has been elevated to a special organ of the party.



Vetting of aspirants



Aspirants underwent vetting from March 27 -29 and results have been released to pave the way for the regional level elections to be held from April 21-24 across the country.



The NPP has already held elections for its polling station and constituency executive members.