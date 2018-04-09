NDC Has No Agenda To ‘Truncate’ Akufo-Addo’s Administration

Related Stories President John Dramani Mahama says the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has no evil agenda to truncate the ruling government.



He said theirs was a true democratic party and did not have any such intention.



He was addressing hundreds of supporters who turned out for the NDC’s unity walk in Wa, the Upper West Regional Capital.



The General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, Member of Parliament (MP) for Wa West, Joseph Yelle Chireh, MP for Wa Central, Alhaji Abdul-Rashid Pelpuo and former Upper West Regional Minister, Alhaji Amidu Sulemana, were among those present.



NPP is super incompetent



Former President Mahama launched a broadside against the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led Administration, labelling it as “super incompetent”.



“Let them go through the full embarrassment of their four years and be beaten in the 2020 elections.”



He however, reminded his party that “even though the NPP has proven to be super incompetent, they cannot rely on that to win the 2020 elections”.



“You do not win an election base on the weakness of your opponent but on your own strength.”



He therefore counselled the supporters not to let the party’s upcoming branch elections to divide them, adding that “a party is strong when the branches are strong”.



He urged aspiring candidates, who might lose the internal party polls not to be discouraged but continue to work hard towards the national elections.



The former President urged the candidates to be civil - decorous in the campaign to win over the delegates to safeguard the unity of the party.



Supporters told to desist from insulting Rawlings



He appealed to members of the NDC to desist from insulting the person of the party’s founder - ex-President Jerry John Rawlings, even if they disagree with some of his comments.



“You can criticize him if you disagree with some of his comments, but please do not insult his person.”



Mr. Mahama said insulting party elders would not promote the kind of unity they needed to win back political power in 2020.



He reminded everybody to be decorous - avoid the use of foul and intemperate language.

They should accept to work hard towards establishing strong branches to better the NDC’s chances of recapturing power.



Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah



The General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah and former Chief of Staff, Julius Debrah, were among the party stalwarts, who took part in the walk.



Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary, said they needed to focus priority on strengthening the party’s branches to recapture political power.



He hinted at a planned demonstration against the Ghana-United States (US) Military Cooperation Agreement in the region by the Coalition of Political Parties.



Hundreds of supporters



Hundreds of supporters of NDC on Saturday turned out for the party’s unity walk in Wa, the Upper West Regional Capital.



The party faithful dressed in party “T”- shirts with “JM Toaso” and “Bagbin for 2020” boldly embossed on them danced to popular tunes of the late dance hall artiste, Ebony Reigns and Shatta Wale, blurring from loudspeakers.