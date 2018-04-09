Ex-Prez Mahama Should Cease Pontificating Like A Foot-soldier If,.... - Dep. Info Minister

Related Stories Deputy Minister of Information of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama for saying President Akufo Addo needs an Obinim sticker to cure his administration’s “super-incompetence”.



Last Saturday, while addressing party supporters after a ‘unity walk’ in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa, Mr Mahama said despite the incompetence of the NPP, the National Democratic Congress [NDC] will have to put in extra efforts to win the 2020 elections.



Joining the #Obinimstickerchallenge, John Mahama mockingly said the government needed an ‘Obinim sticker’ to perform.



“I have been watching social media lately and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government needs an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate,” Mahama said.



His remarks seemed not to have gone down well with the Deputy Minister for Information, who in a sharp reply on Facebook, accused Mr Mahama of tarnishing the country's image in other nations where he [Mahama] served as an observer.



Asked to clarify her comments in an interview on Okay FM’s Ade Akye Abia Morning Show, the Akuapem North lawmaker admonished the former President to put up the the behaviour of a statesman at all times and not pontificate like a "political activist" or "foot-soldier" on a campaign platform.



"The President is not implementing his policies as a politician but as a good citizen who has good intentions for Ghanaians. The same NDC that complained bitterly that we rushed with the implementation of the Free SHS policy, now insists the present administration is slow in implementing their (NDCs), policies but we can assure them that we will implement every policy to shame them........former President John Mahama must pick lessons from the other remaining former heads of state, former President Rawlings and former President Kuffour....he should speak to issues as a statesman would and not as a political activist....if he does not want to be accorded the same treatment given to such class of people....,” she fumed.



According to the Member of Parliament for Akuapem North Constituency, in the Eastern Region, if per former President Mahama’s claim that an Obinim sticker can cure President Akufo-Addo’s “super-incompetent” administration, it is better than a “dead goat” which has no relevance to the country’s development.



"President Mahama stands on a stage to describe President Akufo Addo as “super-incompetent” and that he [Akufo Addo] needs an Obinim sticker; at least, President Akufo Addo ends his speeches with “God bless our homeland Ghana”, knowing that his strength cannot do it alone except the grace of God...



“Granted that Mahama’s claim of Obinim’s sticker is true; we accept that Akufo Addo needs Obinim’s sticker but Mahama himself has said he is a dead goat” and in our parlance, dead goat is irrelevant to the society. So if he says Akufo Addo needs Obinim’s sticker before he can run the country, it is better than a dead goat which has no use to the country”, she emphasized.