Alhaji Short Believes In The Grassroot -Abraham Mensah Acquah

Related Stories A member of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Abraham Mensah Acquah has asked party faithful to vote massively for Alhaji Short for the National Chairmanship position.



According to Abraham Mensah, a dyed-in-the-wool NPP member believes it is time for NPP grassroots to benefit from their hard work and looking at Alhaji Short as a grass root man is the only one that can help them.



“A strong grassroots is the foundation of the success of every political party. Working as the dean of all the ten regional chairmen in his Chairman of Regional Chairmen role, Alhaji Short gained invaluable cross-regional grassroots experience”, he asserted.



“The deanship gave him the opportunity to see grassroots problems first-hand and to hear grassroots issues from grassroots men and women all over the country. It also gave him the privilege to learn from the deep as well as diverse knowledge and experience of his brother-chairmen. You cannot deny there is no better teacher than the knowledge from the experienced” he added.



He mentioned again that, the Regional Chairmen were the Campaign Managers for their respective regions in the 2016 NPP Campaign; thus Alhaji Short learned from all them as the chairman for all the Regional Chairmen.



“What a learning that was! Everything in that role has been additional learning and development for Alhaji Short in preparation for a bigger role. Every action as Regional Chairman and as Chairman of Regional Chairmen has prepared Alhaji Short to be better-suited than any other contestant for our National Chairman job”.



The NPP stalwart is assuring that Alhaji Short has a burning desire to make the grassroots benefit from their hard work as it is a known fact that grassroots suffer the most in real political activities but are not catered for.



“He has a burning desire to make the grassroots the beneficiaries of their work. It is based on this desire that Alhaji Short declined appointments to seek your mandate in order to be able to use the power and authority of the national chairman to ensure that the patriots at constituency and polling station levels truly benefit from their sweat”, .



He is the only national chairman aspirant with real grassroots experience – there can be no question about that. And, as Bob Marley said: “he who feels it, knows it” more than any of the other candidates. Alhaji Short understands the pains of the grassroots and will work to ensure the needed resources are channelled to develop the grassroots. It is the time to give the grassroots a break”, he urged all party faithful.



