Defection Of NPP Loyal Ladies False - Loyal Ladies

Related Stories A female group of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Loyal ladies has dismissed as untrue a report that some of the Loyal Ladies members have defected to the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).



In a statement sent to peacefmonline.com, Miss Adwoa Pomaah Sanwu (General), said, the defection story is a calculated attempt by the NDC to create disunity and disaffection in the group as Loyal Ladies immensely contributed to the humiliating defeat the NDC suffered in the 2016 general elections.



“We are focus and will continue to organize ourselves daily to provide the necessary socio-political support to achieve our objective” she stressed.



She urged all NPP Loyal Ladies members to dismiss the fabricated story by the NDC, urging them to rather concentrate on the upcoming anniversary program on the 12th to 15th of April 2018 in Kumasi.



Read Below The Full Statement:



“It has come to the attention of the leadership of the NPP Loyal Ladies that, at the recent "Unity Walk" organized by the NDC in the Upper West Region, a certain lady, who stood on the dais with NDC party officials, wore an NPP Loyal Ladies branded shirt



For the records, this woman is not a member of the NPP Loyal Ladies and has never been part of our organization. We wish to state that, we are fully aware of the sinister plan by former President John Mahama and the NDC to create disunity and disaffection for the NPP Loyal Ladies; given that the group contributed immensely to his humiliating defeat in the 2016 general elections. We know, therefore, that the woman who donned our shirt to mount the dais forms part of this grand scheme.



We wish to, however, state that we shall not allow ourselves to be swayed from our focus on building a strong united ladies’ front for our dear party, the New Patriotic Party. We condemn, out rightly, these shenanigans by the Incompetent John Mahama and his NDC.



