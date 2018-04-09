Mahama Should Quit Politics For Stand-Up Comedy-NPP Man Advises

Ex-President Mahama Related Stories Former President John Dramani Mahama continues to incur the wrath of members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) over comments to the fact that his successor, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo is super incompetent and needs divine intervention.



A member of the Brong Ahafo Regional Communications team of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kwain Isaac believes the former President is gradually readying himself to become a stand-up comedian since politics has eloped him.



He is of the view that the President is fully aware Ghanaians will no longer mandate him the reason he is resorting the to grooming himself in readiness for standup comedy.



“You were given a platform to address party supporters who gathered for an exercise and the best you could do is become a marketer for Obinim stickers. I am not surprised because he is getting ready to become a stand-up comedian. It is better for him to quit politics because Ghanaians will not allow him and he does not even deserve another chance”, he told MyNewsGH.com in an exclusive interview.



It would be recalled at the Wa version of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Unity Walk, Mr Mahama claimed the ‘super incompetence’ of the current administration could only be cured if they laid hands stickers of the controversial man of God, Daniel Obinim



The sticker which is said to work wonders, the former President said must be given to the sitting President and his government so they can perform better.



The trend is based on hilarious and outrageous claims people are making and attributing it to a miraculous sticker from Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder, and leader of International God’s Way Church.



Apparently, church members of Obinim give testimonies at his church regarding the wonderful things the sticker has done for them ever since they bought it. And that has sparked the Obinim Sticker Challenge On Social Media.



“I have been watching social media lately, and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate,” Mahama said.



But Mr Kwain who is aspiring Regional Youth Organiser disclosed that the former President should not be taken seriously for lowering the bar of politicking in the country and making a mockery of himself.