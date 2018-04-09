Ghanaians Are Suffering...Akufo-Addo And His 110 Ministers Should Go For ‘Obinim Sticker’ - Kofi Adams

Related Stories The National Organiser of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Kofi Adams has insisted “the wonder working Obinim sticker” is all that President Akufo-Addo together with his 110 Ministers need to snap out of their non-performance in government.



The former President during a Unity walk in Wa in the Upper West region, Saturday said “ “I have been watching social media lately, and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker.



He added “You do not win an election on the weakness of your opponent. You win an election because the electorate have confidence in you. And so even though NPP is proving super incompetent, we cannot sit and relax and say because they are super incompetent we are going to win the next election. So we are going to work hard to win.



Executive Director of Danquah Institute, Dr Kingsley Nyarko has said the comment from the former President shows a drowning and desperate man seeking straw to survive in order to be relevant and increase his chances of leading his party in the 2020 presidential contest.



But Speaking on Kasapa FM, Mr. Adams said the loud cry from Ghanaians about the high standard of living and general hardships warrants such suggestion from the former leader.



“The hardships is unbearable. Ghanaians complain that now if you receive your salary, it doesn’t even reach the middle of the month and they run out of cash; always in debt. And looking at the wobbling situation in the economy now, is it not in order that Mr. Akufo-Addo and his 110 ministers will go for ‘Obinim Sticker’ to end the troubles of Ghanaians.” he said on Monday.



Meanwhile her Aide, Joyce Bawa Mogtari has said the Obinim sticker jab by her Boss was a joke and must be taken as such by the President.