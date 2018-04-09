Mahama Was Charitable, NPP Is ‘Hopelessly Incompetent’ – Kwakye Ofosu

Related Stories A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, has defended former President John Dramani Mahama’s description of President Akufo-Addo and his government as “super incompetent.”



Mr. Kwakye Ofosu believes that Mahama was charitable with his words, saying he [Kwakye Ofosu] would have described the governing party as “hopelessly incompetent.”



“All the borrowing they have done so far, show me what they have used it for apart from financing consumption. In terms of incompetent handling of Ghana’s economy…[former] President Mahama was charitable when he said they were super incompetent. If it were me, I would have said they are hopelessly incompetent,” he said.Former President John Mahama, while addressing members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Wa over the weekend at the party’s unity walk, took on the Akufo-Addo government describing it as “super incompetent.”



He sarcastically said the Akufo-Addo government might need a miracle from the controversial pastor, Daniel Obinim, to overcome its “super incompetence.”



Mahama has come under a wave of attack from members of the governing party.



For instance, the Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, who did not take kindly to the remarks, said John Mahama was Africa’s “incompetent election observer.”



But speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen on Monday, Kwakye Ofosu said the governing party has woefully failed Ghanaians because it has nothing to show for the over one year it has been in office.



He said although the NDC increased the country’s debt stock to GHc87 billion within an eight-year period, the NPP government has in less than two years bloated the figure by about half of what the NDC government made within eight years.



“We added 87 billion to the public debt stock, they have added 40 billion in the space of one year three to four months, so do your analysis and see who is ballooning the debt now. If you borrow huge sums of money and you are unable to show us even one thing you used the money for, you have to be hopelessly incompetent,” Ofosu Kwakye argued.



Mahama would thrash Akufo-Addo



Kwakye Ofosu further said because of the NPP’s poor performance, Mahama would thrash President Akufo-Addo should elections be held tomorrow.



“In terms of concrete measurable additions to Ghana’s development, Mahama is far ahead” he noted.



Hamid fights back



But also speaking on the same programme, Minister of Communication, Mustapha Hamid, rejected Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s claim saying the Akufo-Addo government has excelled in all its endeavours.



Mustapha Hamid, Minister for Information

He said Akufo-Addo’s one year in government far outweighs the NDC’s eight years in government.



“His [Ofosu Kwakye’s] own analysis shows that one year on we did perform more than the target given us, and therefore if we were being marked, we would receive a correct mark.”



Hamid also said the NPP’s policies are the ones that are keeping Ghana going.



“Let’s cancel out all the things the NPP government has done for Ghana from President Kufuor’s time and that of President Akufo-Addo and see what will happen to Ghana. In other words, let’s cancel out school feeding programme, LEAP, Capitation grant, national health insurance, metro mass transit, free SHS, nursing allowance, book and research allowance and let’s see what the NDC-PNDC administration did for Ghana for all the 27 years they were in power,” he added.



