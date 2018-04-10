Rev. Owusu Bempah Appointed To Gender Ministry’s Cancer Board

Related Stories Controversial preacher and Founder of Glorious Word Power Ministry, Isaac Owusu Bempah, has been appointed to the Cancer Board of the Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection.



The 16-member Board was inaugurated by Gender Minister, Otiko Afisah Djabah earlier today [Monday].



Most of the Board members are Breast Care advocates, senior members of academia in the country and health professionals.



They include President and Founder of Breast Care International, Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai, who will Chair the Board; Deputy Health Minister, Tina Mensah; Charity Binka, a lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA); Management, Communication and Environmental consultant, Joyce Aryee, and Baffour Awuah, a Radiation Oncologist at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH), among others.



One name that however caught the eye was that of the outspoken preacher, Owusu Bempah.



Owusu Bempah is widely known for his controversial statements and prophecies deemed outrageous, many of which have sparked heated conversations on social and traditional media.



In 2017, he predicted among other things that a former president and former first lady would die unless Ghanaians “intercede on their behalf.”



He also stated that another coup d’état was imminent in the country.



Although not all his ‘prophecies’ have happened, the reach and impact of his statements on Ghanaians have pushed many people to criticize Owusu Bempah, accusing him of thriving on the doom he creates.



Nana Addo thanked Owusu Bempah after election victory



Owusu Bempah is believed to have played an important role in the victory of the NPP at the 2016 polls through his prophecies and spiritual support and guidance.



Shortly after being declared President, Nana Akufo-Addo in acknowledging the many individuals who had supported him and the NPP, singled out Reverend Owusu Bempah for praise.



Controversy looming?



The President has already come under fire from critics who have spoken out against the size of the government and the appointment of persons seen to be unfit for certain positions.



The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has also accused the NPP of presiding over a “friends and family” government.



This latest appointment is sure to earn some backlash from some sections of the public, particularly from the opposition.



What does the Cancer Board do?



The cancer board was instituted in order to help the ministry design and implement advocacy programmes to create awareness of cancer.



The Board is mandated to help solicit funding from corporate bodies, development partners and other international philanthropists to supplement government’s efforts to curtail the impact of the disease.



Full list of the 16 Board Members



Dr. Mrs. Beatrice Wiafe Addai President and Founder of Breast Care International – Chairperson



Tina Gifty Mensah, Deputy Health Minister



Bernice Adjei, Nurse and Teacher



Martha Adwoa Essien, Chief Executive Officer of Eat Rite Food Affairs



Charity Binka, lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA)



Kingsley Nyarko, senior lecturer at the Department of Psychology at the University of Ghana.



Rev. Isaac Kwaku Fukuo, District Minister Presbyterian Church of Ghana, Tema North



Isaac Owusu Bempah, General Overseer of the Glorious Word Power Ministry



Atta Addy Abban Offei



Joyce Aryee, Management, Communication and Environmental consultant



Cynthia Baffour, Teacher



Mrs. Ekua Annan, Breast Care International (Advocate)



Dr. Tony Opoku Agyemang, lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology



Mr. Osei Boakye, Professional law student/Journalist



Baffour Awauh, Radiation Oncologist at Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital



Sibaway Zakarya, a Director at the Afro Arab Company Limited