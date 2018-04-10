Mahama Will Defeat Akufo-Addo If Elections Were Held Now – Kwakye Ofosu

Related Stories A former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, believes former President John Dramani Mahama will snatch power from the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) should elections be held in the country now.



According to him, Mahama will achieve such feat because the Akufo-Addo government which promised Ghanaians everything under the sun to win political power has failed to deliver on its promises.



Mr. Kwakye Ofosu said “looking at the track record of the two gentlemen [Mahama and Akufo-Addo] in terms of concrete measurable additions to Ghana’s development, Mahama is far ahead [of president Akufo-Addo].”



“In all truth and honesty, when the time comes for a decision to be made by Ghanaians, I’m very certain that based on what we will offer and our track record and the good things we’ve done which we have evidence to show, the NDC will be a better choice for the people of Ghana,” he added.



The former Deputy Communications Minister made the audacious claim on Asempa FM’s political programme, Ekosii sen on Monday, on the back of John Mahama’s description of the Akufo-Addo government as being “super incompetent.”



Former President John Mahama, while addressing members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) in Wa over the weekend at the party’s unity walk, took on the Akufo-Addo government and also sarcastically said the governing party might need a miracle from the controversial pastor, Daniel Obinim, to overcome its super incompetence; a remark that has not been taken kindly by the NPP.



The Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, who seemed unhappy with Mahama’s jabs, said he was Africa’s “incompetent election observer.”



Mahama was charitable



But Kwakye Ofosu said Mahama was even charitable to President Nana Akufo-Addo saying he [Kwakye Ofosu] would have described the governing party as “hopelessly incompetent” government.



He argued that the governing party has increased the country’s debt stock astronomically within the last 15 months in office but has nothing to show.



“All the borrowing they have done so far, show me what they have used it for apart from financing consumption. In terms of incompetent handling of Ghana’s economy…[former] President Mahama was charitable when he said they were super incompetent. If it were me, I would have said they are hopelessly incompetent,” he said.



Hamid fights back



But also speaking on the same programme, Minister of Information, Mustapha Hamid, rejected Felix Kwakye Ofosu’s claim saying “Mahama is no match” for President Akufo-Addo.



He said Akufo-Addo’s one year in government far outweighs the NDC’s eight years in government.



Hamid also said the NPP’s policies over the years are the ones that are keeping Ghana going saying the NDC has nothing to show for it’s accumulated 27 years of governing since Ghana gained its independence.



“Let’s cancel out all the things the NPP government has done for Ghana from President Kufuor’s time and that of President Akufo-Addo and see what will happen to Ghana. In other words, let’s cancel out school feeding programme, LEAP, Capitation grant, national health insurance, metro mass transit, free SHS, nursing allowance, book and research allowance and let’s see what the NDC-PNDC administration did for Ghana for all the 27 years they were in power,” the Minister added.