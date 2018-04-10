Mahama Made Obinim Sticker Comment Under The Influence Of Alcohol- A/R NPP

Related Stories The Ashanti Regional Communications Director of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) Mr Kwasi Kyei has said former President Mahama took alcohol before he made comments that President Akufo-Addo needs Obinim sticker to perform.



In a radio interview on Kumasi-based Bohye Morning Show MYNEWSGH.com monitored, the Ashanti Regional Communications Director said the former President should stop taking alcohol before speaking.



The host of the show asked him to retract and not to tow that line, but party chief communicator refused, insisting he knew what he was talking about and that the former President spoke under the influence.



Former President John Dramani Mahama had in Wa over the weekend called on the President, Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government to go get some of Bishop Obinim’s sticker to cure their ‘super incompetence’.



“I have been watching social media lately, and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate,” Mahama said.



But Kwasi Kyei has fired the former President. “He (Mahama) has been drinking”, he said.



“He has to stop the alcohol he is taking…. No one who is clear-headed will say what he said”, he added.



“So if you look at how the country was destroyed and how far we (NPP) are bringing it back, you say someone should buy sticker. Then for every one sticker he buys, you will buy three”, he said.



The Obinim sticker, which is said to work wonders, the former President said must be given to the sitting President and his government so they can perform better.



Apparently, church members of Obinim give testimonies at his church regarding the wonderful things the sticker has done for them ever since they bought it. And that has sparked the Obinim Sticker Challenge On Social Media in mockery, leading to Mr Mahama, who was addressing NDC members in Wa in the Upper West Region, saying the sticker is needed for Akufo-Addo and his team to perform.



Earlier, deputy Information Minister Ama Dokua took to facebook to respond to the former President, with many criticising her choice of words as a Minister of State.