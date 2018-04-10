You Can’t Even 'Construct Good Sentences' – Felix Kwakye Hits Back At Ama Dokua

Related Stories NDC’s Felix Kwakye-Ofosu has fired back at Deputy Information Minister, Nana Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, for her recent social media "attack" on ex-President John Dramani Mahama, calling on NDC supporters to ignore the “blockheaded” minister.



The Deputy Information Minister, in a Facebook post, severely criticized the former president for describing the Akufo-Addo led administration as “super incompetent” because it has failed to deliver on its promises.



While addressing party supporters on Saturday after a ‘unity walk’ in the Upper West Regional capital, Wa, former President Maham said despite the incompetence of the New Patriotic Party [NPP], the National Democratic Congress [NDC] will have to put in extra efforts to win the 2020 elections.



Joining the #Obinimstickerchallenge, John Mahama mockingly said the government needed an ‘Obinim sticker’ to perform.



“I have been watching social media lately and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government needs an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate,” Mahama said.



But Nana Ama Dokua, in a sharp reply on Facebook, accused John Mahama of being a culprit of election malpractices not only in Ghana but in other nations where he [Mahama] served as an observer.



“After all the trail of embarrassments you brought back to Ghana recently, to remain relevant in Ghana politics, you describe President Akufo Addo today, as though you were talking about your own self. A president who may need an Obinim’s sticker is still 100% more competent than an odwan funu,” She wrote on her on Facebook wall.



Speaking to the issue on NEAT FM’s morning show ‘Ghana Montie’, the former deputy Minister of Communications under the previous National Democratic Congress [NDC] government, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu wondered why Ghanaians would give space to someone who appears to have been relegated to the background in her ministerial role.



“Why should we even waste our time on someone who cannot construct good sentences? Read carefully what she posted on Facebook.”