Akufo-Addo’s ‘Super Incompetence’ Makes Mahama A Hero – Adu-Asare

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Adentan Constituency, Kwadwo Adu-Asare has said that the high level of incompetence being demonstrated by the Akufo-Addo administration makes former President John Mahama looks ‘special’.



According to him, the sitting President deserves every negative tag given him by his opponents because he has failed to work to the satisfaction of those who voted for him.



“The super incompetence of Nana Akufo-Addo makes Mahama a hero…what has he and his government been able to achieve in one and some months they have been in power…?” he queried.





Adu-Asare thus claimed on Asempa FM Monday that he supports the ‘super incompetent’ tag given to the President by the former President John Dramani Mahama.



The former President addressing party supporters in Wa after a National Democratic Congress (NDC) unity walk called on the President and his government to go get some of Bishop Obinim’s sticker to cure their ‘super incompetence’.



The sticker which is said to work wonders, the former President said must be given to the sitting President and his government so they can work magic.



“Indeed the President and his government is proving to be super incompetent, it is so bad, I have been watching social and I have seen something going, they call it the Obinim sticker and indeed, the President and his government needs an Obinim sticker if really it works…,” he said.



This statement of the former first gentleman of the land, has attracted lots of condemnation from supporters of the ruling government in particular.



But Adu-Asare believes the tag is apt arguing further that the NPP cannot be credited with substantial achievement in their over a year stay in power.











