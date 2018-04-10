Elect Credible, Committed Executives To Guarantee NDC Victory 2020 - Kofi Buah

Related Stories The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ellembelle, Mr. Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah has reminded registered NDC party members on the importance of the upcoming branch elections towards the national electoral fortunes of the party.



He noted with concern that the success of the impending elections would be the catalyst to strategize and garner support for victory in the December 2020 general elections.



Mr. Kofi Buah was addressing NDC branch executives at separate meetings when he toured all the eight zones in the Ellembelle Constituency of the Western Region.



The tour which started from Atuabo to Asasetre, afforded the MP the opportunity to join the Ellembelle Education Directorate to educate the branch executives on the constitutional provision, guidelines and importance of the forthcoming branch elections in the Constituency.



As part of the recommendations contained in the Kwasi Botwe's committee report, the National Democratic Congress was advised to reorganize the party by re-registering their members to have a solid data base for effective party organization.



The implementation of this recommendation is the first part of the re-registration of members to elect credible and competent leaders at the branch level to support Constituency, Regional and National leaders to marshal strategies for victory 2020.



Ellembelle registered 10,548 in the first part of the re-registration exercise which ended last month.



The MP expressed optimism about the success of the upcoming elections and assured party members who missed out on the registration that they will have the opportunity to register as party members after the elections.



"I have seen the entire figures of the re-registration exercise and I must say I am very impressed at this moment especially when we recorded almost half of the figures we got in the 2016 general elections,” he remarked.



The MP said “we all know how the NPP are very keen in monitoring our branch elections. Therefore we must guard against any attempt by the NPP to infiltrate into our camps during this important exercise. We must be very critical in choosing our branch executives, because if we fail to have credible and committed executives at the base, we stand the risk and danger of losing the election again".



He added, “I believe when we are successful in electing credible and committed branch and constituency executives, whoever becomes our Parliamentary Candidate and flag bearer, will emerge victorious in the 2020 general elections”.