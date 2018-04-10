Related Stories Kwesi Pratt Jnr, Managing Editor of the Insight newspaper, has called on government to set up a body of inquiry into the deportation of some Ghanaians from Australia.



About 50 Ghanaians who claimed to be journalists were deported by the Australian authorities after their reasons for entry into the country was allegedly premised on fraudulent procurement of Visas through misrepresentation and deceit.



Addressing the issue on Peace FM's "Kokrokoo", Mr. Pratt called for an "institutional representation" to commence investigations into the incident.



According to him, it is prudent for the government to adopt the institutional investigative approach comprising "the Sports Writer's Association, Ghana Journalists Association, Independent Broadcasting Association and the Ghana Police Service" among others to unearth the truth in the matter.



He noted that previous investigations into similar matters have yielded no results, so he believed having an independent investigation will help repose confidence that this issue will be completely dealt with.



"Failed Gov't"



Also adding his voice to the discourse on Kokrokoo, NDC Deputy Communications Director Fred Agbenyo told host Kwami Sefa Kayi that the deportation of the journalist is a disgrace to the nation.



To him, the gravity of the issue exposes the Akufo-Addo administration as "a failed government".



He also asked for a thorough investigation to be held into the incident and appropriate sanctions meted out to the culprits.



