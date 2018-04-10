Those Accusing My Wife Should Desist ...She Won Contract On Merit - Kennedy Agyapong

Related Stories Outspoken New Patriotic Party Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has denied media reports that his wife has been awarded a juicy contract at the Energy Ministry through sole sourcing.



The Daily Post Newspaper, last week, reported that the Akufo-Addo government has awarded contracts to Mrs. Agyapong’s company to the tune of one million Ghana cedis through sole sourcing.



The Newspaper claimed documents in its possession revealed, Stella Wilson’s Imperial World Ventures, landed the GH¢100,260,000.00 contract through sole sourcing at the Ministry of Energy to supply 150W LED streetlights.



But Kennedy Agyapong told Adom TV Tuesday that the street light contract was not sole-sourced, adding that the contract went through limited tendering.



“My wife’s contract was not sole-sourced. It was a restricted [limited] tender. She qualified for it, the reason she was awarded. Those accusing her should desist from that because that won’t stop her from doing the right thing.



“That publication from that newspaper is a diabolical plan by the NDC to tarnish my image and that of my wife”, he said.



According to him, his wife [Stella Wilson] has already delivered 50 percent of the contract work even before the mobilization period, something he says calls for commendation rather than condemnation.



But a former Deputy Communications Minister, Felix Kwakye Ofosu commenting on the issue said the contract awarded Mr. Agyapong’s wife did not meet the criterion for which sole-sourcing is awarded.



According to him, sole- sourcing may be allowed when national security [non-economical] considerations are paramount.