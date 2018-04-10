Ashanti NPP Grills Aspirants

Related Stories The 40 contestants, who are vying for the various executive positions in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region, will from today share the visions they have to transform the party with the delegates at the TUC Conference Room in Kumasi.



The two-day programme dubbed, ‘Time With the Chairmen,’ will see the various aspirants taking turns to address the NPP delegates (from the 47 constituencies in the region) about what they have in stock to transform the party in the region.



The NPP delegates, who are the kingmakers in the ruling political party, would then bombard the contestants with questions, which would basically be based on what the aspirants can do to make the NPP stronger and more attractive to win the 2020 polls.



The exercise, being the brainchild of the Ashanti Regional branch of the Chairmen’s Association of the NPP led by Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, is expected to end on Wednesday.



Speaking to DAILY GUIDE, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, who is the Affigya Kwabre South NPP Constituency Chairman, said it is the first time in the region that the party is organizing an event of such nature for the contestants to brief the delegates about their visions.



According to him, the programme is very important as it will help the delegates to make informed decisions, with regards to the best candidate they should vote for when the party eventually goes to the polls on April 21, 2018.



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah disclosed that contestants for youth organizer, women organizer, organizer, Nasara and the secretary positions would be the first to appear before the delegates today, adding that people vying for chairman, first and second vice chairman and treasurer positions would also be grilled tomorrow (Wednesday).