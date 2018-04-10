‘NPP Will Take Over WR’

Related Stories Charles Cobbina, popularly called Kempes, who is vying for the 2nd Vice Chairmanship position of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Western Region, has predicted that the NPP would soon become the dominant political party in the region.



He stated that if given the nod, he would use his experience and expertise to help the ruling party win more seats in the region.



He indicated that he would create job opportunities for the party’s executives.



Mr Cobbina revealed this during the official launch of his bid for the post at Mpohor in the region.



The event, which was organized near the tomb of the late Stephen Krakue, a founding member of the party in the region, was attended by some NPP gurus in the area.



He mentioned that as the 2nd Vice Chairman of the NPP in the Western Region, he would foster unity among the rank and file of the party.



“I will help introduce a reward system for all existing and former executives at all levels,” he added.



Mr Cobbina, who has been a member of the party since its inception in 1992, canvassed for votes for the then presidential candidate of the NPP, late Prof Albert Adu-Boahen.



In the run-up to the 1996 elections, he served as the researcher and campaign strategist for the former Member of Parliament (MP) for Sekondi, Papa Owusu Ankomah.



He has also helped the party to gather intelligence and develop strategies to win most constituencies in the region.