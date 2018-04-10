Nana Konadu Rawlimgs Leads Govt Delegation To Winnie Mandela's Funeral

Related Stories Former First Lady, Nana Konadu Agyeman Rawlings will lead a government delegation to represent Ghana at the funeral of the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela in Soweto, South Africa.

The renowned freedom fighter will be buried on Saturday, April 14, 2018.



Other members of the delegation include the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, Charles Owiredu; Deputy Minister for Information, Hon. Ama Dokua Asiamah-Adjei, MP; Ambassador-at-Large, Dr. Edward Mahama; and Protocol Officer at the Office of the President, Ms. Ama Serwaa Nyarko.



Mrs Madikizela-Mandela was born in 1936 in the Eastern Cape - then known as Transkei.



She was a trained social worker when she met her future husband in the 1950s. They went on to have two daughters together.



They were married for a total of 38 years, although for almost three decades of that time they were separated due to Mr Mandela's long imprisonment.



It was Mrs Madikizela-Mandela who took his baton after he was jailed for life, becoming an international symbol of resistance to apartheid. She too was jailed for her role in the fight for justice and equality.



To her supporters, she became known affectionately as "Mother of the Nation