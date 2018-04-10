Working For Ghana’s Prosperity Is On My Heart – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has expressed the need to build a wealthy nation and improve living conditions of Ghanaians by showing solidarity to each other in the wake of any adversity.



He explained that working for the prosperity of Ghana remained dear to his heart and called on everybody to continue to show solidarity and concern to each other and be good citizens towards the realisation of his dream.



The President said this on Tuesday during the Upper West Regional Chairman of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Alhaji Abdul Rahman Abubakar, mother’s funeral rites in Wa that attracted stalwarts of the ruling party, sympathisers and large crowd of Muslim clerics.



He was in the company of Acting National Chairman of NPP, Mr Fredie Blay; Local Government and Rural Development Minister, Hajia Alima Mahama; Interior Minister Mr Ambrose Dery and a Deputy Chief of Staff Mr Francis Asenso-Boakye, among several government and party functionaries.



He described the Regional Chairman as a stalwart of NPP who had devoted his energy for over 20 years working for the progress of the governing party which now controls five parliamentary seats out of 11 in the region. Before the 2016 polls the party had zero seat.



President Akufo-Addo said: “I came here to show Alhaji Abdul Rahaman that I am a good friend. Everybody will go [die] one by one, but we have to show solidarity and concern to each other, and that is important.”



He urged the people to continue to be good citizens as his administration continued to work to generate the prosperity for the country, stressing: “working for the prosperity of Ghana is on my heart.”