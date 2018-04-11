Mahama Is Not Civilised - Ken Agyapong

Related Stories Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has described former President John Dramani Mahama as uncivilised.



His comments come after the former President’s mocking remarks about government’s performance, suggesting its ‘super incompetence’ can only be cured with an ‘Obinim Sticker’.



The only reason President Akufo-Addo has ignored those comments according to Mr. Agyapong, is because he is a gentleman.



“It is sad to have a former President of a country believe in things like stickers, it’s hard to refer to a person of this caliber as a Former president he said.



“This is below the belt completely. You can say Nana is super incompetent, I don’t have a problem but to add that he should go for a sticker from Obinim, that’s a statement from a man who is uncivilised” he stressed.



Former President John Dramani Mahama in Upper East region over the weekend said the President, Nana Addo Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and his government should go for Bishop Obinim’s sticker to heal their ‘super incompetence’.



“I have been watching social media lately and there’s something that has come, and I think it cures everything. It’s the Obinim sticker, the President and his government need an Obinim sticker. If it really works, then I think they need the sticker. So I am saying that we cannot depend on their incompetence, we need to work hard to gain the support of the electorate,” Mahama said.