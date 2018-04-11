Paul Afoko’s Brother Sabotaging NPP In Builsa North

Related Stories Outspoken Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong has accused Builsa North District Chief Executive (DCE), David Afoko of sabotaging members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in his district.



Mr Agyapong told listeners of ‘Boiling Point’ Tuesday evening that the DCE is channeling projects which are to be done by NPP members to the members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“He attends funerals with NDC pickups, in the eyes of everybody. All NPP projects are now in the hands of the NDC” he said.



“How can you tell me that you have appointed a brother or cousin of Paul Afoko as DCE? That name ‘Afoko’ should have been cancelled from your books, Mr President but now he is the DCE and he now is sabotaging the constituency.”



He further notified the CEO of the forestry commission, Kwadwo Owusu Afriyie not to employ anybody from the Builsa North.



“I disagree with the mantra Ghana is for everybody.”



He said for eight years, members of the NDC have been the ones with the jobs adding that it is high time NPP takes what belongs to it.



He noted that some members of the NPP have lost their jobs just because they openly declared that they are sympathizers of the party.



Mr Paul Afoko was elected national chairman of the NPP in April 2014 and was suspended in October 2015 because of criminal allegations against his brother who has been accused of murdering an NPP regional chairman.



He was suspended alongside the General Secretary of the party, Mr Kwabena Agyepong and Second Vice Chairperson, Mr Sammy Crabbe.