NPP Elections...Juju Scare Hits Central Region

Related Stories Residents and party activists of the New Patriotic Party drawn from the Central Region have been thrown into a shock after they discovered that the services of some spiritualists from a neighbouring country, have been procured to spiritually intercede for some aspirants in the region.



Speaking to some candidates in an interview, they expressed dismay at the turn of events, that an election for selection of constituency and regional executives, could descend to such levels.



".....frankly, we are extremely dumbfounded why some candidates will employ spiritualists from Niger to engage in such horrifying acts...we are calling on the party hierarchy to act quickly on this matter," they told Peacefmonline in an interview.



Some images intercepted by Peacefmonline show the spiritualists busily performing rituals and invoking spirits from a yet-to-be disclosed location.



As at the time of filing this report, some youth and party activists in the area had reported raided the suspected hide out of these spiritualists, vowing not to entertain such characters in the area.



The Central Region has become a hot bed for the New Patriotic Party as the ruling party prepares for their election of regional executives, slated for next week.



Key among the contenders and who has also been tipped to win the seat of the 1st Vice Chairmanship position for the region is Mr. Ekow Ewusi.



Asked for his thoughts on the spiritual dimension that the upcoming elections seems to have taken, Mr Ewusi pointed out that these matters cannot deter him from his goals.



"This is an election and I believe that I will be winning the seat irrespective of the evil machinations being carried out by my competitors," he added.





