Contesting John Boadu Will Be A Waste Of Funds – Ben Ephson

Managing Editor of the Daily Dispatch Newspaper and Pollster, Ben Ephson has said whoever will contest Acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) John Boadu for the General Secretary position of the party in the upcoming elections will be engaging in an exercise in futility and will be wasting his or her money.



John Boadu who’s the National Organizer of the NPP was given additional responsibility as the Acting General Secretary after the National Executive Committee (NEC) of NPP in September 2015 upheld the decision of the Disciplinary Committee to suspend indefinitely Kwabena Agyapong, who was the substantive General Secretary, along with the National Chairman, Paul Afoko; 2nd Vice Chairman, Sammy Crabbe, for working against the party’s chances of winning the 2016 elections.



John Boadu in that acting capacity worked very hard and steered the affairs of the party and contributed hugely to then opposition NPP wrestling power from the National Democratic Congress(NDC) in the 2016 elections.



Though he’s widely tipped to win the election which is scheduled to take place in June 2018, John Boadu is said to have competition in former Hon. Joe Baidoo Ansah, former Minister of Trade, Industry, Private Sector Development and President’s Special Initiative in President John Agyekum Kufuor’s administration, who has indicated his interest to contest to be the NPP’s chief scribe.



Another hopeful, Richard Ahiagbah who’s the communication Director of the Chicago Chapter of the NPP and a member of the NPP-USA has been in Ghana since last year working very hard and engaging delegates to convince them to elect him as the General Secretary.



But speaking on Kasapa FM, Ben Ephson stated that the hopeful should put their energies and resources to good use as it will be practically impossible to beat John Boadu.



“John Boadu as Acting General Secretary worked very hard to bring the party from opposition to power, so what will be the message of whoever is going to contest him? Is the person going to tell the delegates not to vote for John Boadu because he brought the party to power. Anyone who contests John Boadu with the view to beat him will be deceiving himself. One can only contest John Boadu this year to make a showing with the candidate having his name registered in the minds of electorates to better his chances in future elections.”