OFFICIAL....Asare-Bediako 'Chickens' Out Of NPP A/R Chairmanship Race

Former Asokwa Chairman of the New Patriotic Party and an aspirant for the Ashanti Regional Chairmanship position, Mr. Robert Asare-Bediako has reportedly bowed out of the race, Peacefmonline.com can confirm.



Peacefmonline.com has in its possession, a signed letter by Mr. Asare-Bediako suspended his campaign, and effectively ending his ambition to be the Ashanti Regional chairman.



His decision paves way for the incumbent Regional Chairman, Mr. Bernard Antwi Bosiako, aka Chairman Wontumi, the only contestant left in the race.



According to Asare-Bediako, his decision was reached "upon sober reflection and introspection and circumstances beyond his control".



"The "panin pa wo fie" campaign has the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at heart. But, upon sober reflection and introspection, and circumstances beyond my control, I, Robert Asare Bediako, gracefully suspend my campaign," the letter partly reads.



'Inject Professionalism'



A long-serving constituency chairman for the NPP in Asokwa, Asare Bediako's entry in the race, was to win handsomely and inject professionalism in the running of the affairs of the party in the region and engender transparency, he once said.



According to him, “sustaining victory is more difficult than winning it but with me in the seat it will be done”.



Prophecy Or...?



The Founder and Pastor of Christ Revival Baptist Church Prophet Adu-Boahen has prophesised that ‘Wontumi’ would lose his position if Mr Bediako contests.



Pressure?



Earlier this month, there was growing disquiet within the ranks and file of the ruling party in the Ashanti Region.



It followed what some described as “pressure from Accra” on the former Asokwa Constituency Chairman not to contest the incumbent Regional Chairman, Chairman Wontumi, in the forthcoming regional chairmanship position.



He was reportedly even hauled to Obomeng in the Eastern region to meet ‘a key figure’ from the presidency during the Easter festivities who ordered him to back down on his chairmanship dream and let Chairman Wontumi go unopposed in the elections



But a resolute Asare-Bediako vowed not to step down from the race in spite of pressure being mounted on him by some leading figures of the party to do so.





Read below the full letter from Asare-Bediako below



The "panin pa wo fie" campaign has the New Patriotic Party (NPP) at heart. But, upon sober reflection and introspection, and circumstances beyond my control, I, Robert Asare Bediako, gracefully suspend my campaign.



I extend my gratitude to the great men and women of the NPP, including members of my campaign team and sympathizers, whose sacrifices served as the anchor for my campaign, and to those who believed in my vision.



It is important to state that the race for the position of Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman is not and has never been about our parochial interests, but my desire for a strong regional coalition. My hope and faith in the grassroots of the party remain unshakeable. We need to enforce the unity, solidarity and peace front of the Region.



Whilst I suspend my campaign and candidacy today, Wednesday, 11th April, 2018, I, nonetheless, will continue to tour the Ashanti Region, and fight for the betterment of our party.



Long live NPP



Long Live Asanteman



Long Live Ghana



Signed



Robert Asare-Bediako



