Jobs Plan On Course – Akufo-Addo

Related Stories President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has stated that his government’s plan for creating jobs for the teeming unemployed youth in the country is on course.



According to him, all the flagship programmes aimed at job creation “have been launched with some being effectively prepared and others planned for their imminent takeoff.”



Speaking at the launch of the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies at the Accra International Conference Centre on Wednesday, 11 April 2018, the president urged Ghanaians to buy into his vision and work to make it happen.



“I’m inviting all Ghanaians to buy into this vision and work to make it happen for it represents a clear route towards the progress and prosperity of our nation,” he stated.



He reiterated his call for the private sector to lead in the agendum for job creation.



In his opinion, “Stimulating the private sector to work and to lead the job creation agenda will require some efforts on the part of government to restore confidence on the economy by improving the overall micro economic management, reducing the cost of doing business, fighting corruption in the public sector, ensuring availability or reliable and affordable power, facilitating simple access to land and promoting skills development.



“Thus, the policy direction is founded on five pillars of growth and development, namely: revitalising the economy, transforming agricultural and industry, revamping economic and social infrastructure, strengthening social protection and inclusion and reforming the delivery of public service institutions.”



Nana Akufo-Addo further expressed confidence that Ghana is on its way to the desired change because “the gloomy picture of the Ghanaian economy has been reversed and it is on the defined road of revitalisation.”



The defined actions, he noted, include: “Effective management of the economy, assertive fiscal monetary and debt controls, establishing a national digital addressing system, launching of the 10 point Industralisation agenda including the one-factory-one-district initiative, establishing a national tax evasion hotline, creating the development authorities for the Northern, Middle Belt, Coastal zones of our country, instituting the Zongo Development Fund and the facilitation of an electronic payment system especially for salaries and utilities.”



The launch of the Coordinated Programme of Economic and Social Development Policies in fulfillment of the constitution is contained in Article 36 section 5, which states that: “... within two years after assuming office, the President shall present to Parliament a co-ordinated programme of economic and social development policies, including agricultural and industrial programmes at all levels and in all the regions of Ghana.”





