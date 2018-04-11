Free SHS: History Will Judge Akufo-Addo – Haruna Iddrisu

Related Stories The Minority Leader of Parliament, Haruna Iddridu has stated that history will judge President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for contributing to the human capital of the country if his free SHS policy is successful.



Speaking at the launch of a seven year development plan which encapsulates the Akufo-Addo government’s coordinated programmes of economic and social development policies, the Tamale Central MP also told the president to view the opposition as a loyal reminder.



“Mr. President, at all times consider the political opposition as your loyal reminder, and I will remind you today some of the things that are lost in this document…conspicuously lost in it, is the Ghana beyond Aid, the vision of the president…that should anchor [it]…we must move our country beyond aid, beyond loans, grants and create an independent strong Ghana that is self-reliant.



“…the positive outcome of this vision, like it or not is the compulsory free education senior high school programme that you are implementing…[if] successful and adequately funded history will judge you for contributing to the human capital of this country,” Mr. Iddrisu added.



The document according to government is to shape its agenda for creating jobs and equal opportunities for Ghanaians as mandated by the constitution.



Mr. Iddrisu added that the minority was willing to support the president implement his policies.



On his part, President Akufo-Addo was very optimistic that Ghanaians will be the ultimate beneficiary of the plan especially in job creation.