NDC Unity Walks Not “Unifying” - Spio-Garbrah

Related Stories Former Trade Minister, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has assessed that the much touted unity walk by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has not achieved its intended purpose.



The largest opposition party embarked on the walk after its defeat in the 2016 general elections. So far it has been staged in a number of regions including the Central, Upper West and the Northern regions.



Some party executives and ex-President John Mahama have been addressing the gatherings. It is seen as one of the main activities to help reorganize the NDC and unify the grassroots of the party to help it recapture power in 2020.



Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah

But speaking in a yet to be aired interview on 3FM’s Sunrise morning show and TV3’s Newday, the former diplomat told Kwakye Afreh Nuamah, “…some of us feel the walks are not as unifying as they were intended to be or as they were announced to be.”



Spio-Garbrah, who has declared his intention to run for president on the ticket of NDC, further stated, “they are not party sanctioned walks…I have been a vice chairman of the party. When the party wants to undertake an exercise, we sit as a functional executive committee, we sit as a national executive committee and we say, ‘we shall do the following’ and the party will fund it; and the party will organize it. Those walks are not currently being organized by the party as NDC.”



This is not the first time this issue is coming up. In the past, some supporters of another flagbearer aspirant, Professor Joshua Alabi have raised concerns about the party’s refusal to allow flagbearer hopefuls to address supporters.



National organizer of the party, Kofi Adams has however insisted that the NDC does not recognize any aspirant as nominations have not officially been opened.