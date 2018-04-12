Enersto Yeboah's Comments About NPP Loyal Ladies Were Highly Irresponsible And Deserve Outright Condemnation- Nana B

Related Stories Aspiring National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye popularly known as Nana B, has condemned the comment made by the former National Youth Organizer of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Mr. Ernesto Yeboah, for calling NPP Loyal Ladies ‘Call Girls’ on Accra based Radio, Happy FM.



According to Nana B, Mr. Yeboah’s statements were highly Irresponsible and deserve Outright Condemnation.



"I will implore our wonderful and intelligent women from the Loyal Ladies not to be distracted by these comments but continue to keep their decency even in the face of these provocations" he added.



Full statement below;

I have heard some very disturbing and insulting comments made by former National Youth Organizer of the Convention People's Party (CPP), Mr. Ernesto Yeboah about the NPP's loyal ladies on Accra based radio, Happy FM.



It is the height of absurdity for Mr. Yeboah to think of the NPP Loyal ladies as 'Call girls' who in his words will be used like 'condoms'. This is distasteful and should never be countenanced in our political discussions.



These irresponsible comments were made without any provocation and it is worrying that Mr. Yeboah would stand his ground and refuse to retract and apologize even when the host of the show raised serious objections to his distasteful comments.



At a time when there is concerted efforts globally for greater social inclusion, comments of this nature which have the tendency of discouraging our young ladies from active politics should not be entertained.



I am at a loss as to why Mr. Yeboah would make such comments especially when he has had the opportunity of leading the youth in one of Ghana's oldest political parties. I hope the Convention People's Party will do the needful by condemning outrightly these comments and impress upon Mr. Yeboah to withdraw and apologize for his recklessness.



The Loyal Ladies played an undeniably pivotal role in the NPP's 2016 electoral victory. They have since remained a priceless asset for our party and the youth wing in particular. At no point would we sit aloof and gloss over such misguided comments which intend to ridicule them.



I will implore our wonderful women from the Loyal Ladies not to be distracted by these comments but continue to keep their decency even in the face of these provocations.



I am confident the leadership of the NPP Youth Wing will handle this very sensitive issue with the greatest of maturity as we are noted for.





