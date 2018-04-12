Wontumi Goes Unopposed

Related Stories Bernard Antwi Boasiako aka Wontumi looks certain to retain his seat as the Ashanti regional chairman of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).



This follows the decision of his only challenger for the top party seat in the region, Asare Bediako (former Asokwa Constituency chairman), to bow out of the race.



Resignation Letter



In his resignation letter, which DAILY GUIDE has sighted, Mr. Bediako stated that he was no longer contesting for the enviable party position.



He did not state what made him bow out of the contest, which is going to be held on April 21.



Mr. Bediako, however, promised to continue working hard so that his beloved NPP would garner more votes to retain power in 2020.



True to his words, he refused to attend the ‘Meet the Chairmen’ event on Wednesday, organized by the NPP constituency chairmen in the Ashanti Region.



Odeneho Kwaku Appiah, the Ashanti regional NPP chairman of the chairmen’s group, organized the event to enable the contestants to address the delegates.



Wontumi



Addressing the party delegates, Wontumi stated that he was more than determined to help the NPP to increase its vote in the region to make victory 2020 easily achievable.



Chairman Wontumi, who was accompanied by a large number of supporters, stated that nothing would stop President Akufo-Addo from going a second term.



He said he would continue to provide proper leadership that would make the party stronger and more attractive.



Meanwhile, Odeneho Kwaku Appiah has expressed joy about the huge patronage that the maiden event attracted on Tuesday and Wednesday.



He stated that what he witnessed during the two days clearly showed that the NPP is determined to win election 2020 in grand style.