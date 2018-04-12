NPP Aspirants Adopt Car Campaign

Related Stories Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), who are vying for various positions in the Ashanti Region, seem to have adopted the car campaign.



Virtually all the various contestants have placed their posters on vehicles which move throughout the region on a daily basis.



The move, DAILY GUIDE gathered, is a perfect campaign strategy by the aspirants to help spread their message to the party’s delegates in the region.



Private and commercial vehicles are boldly displaying posters and banners of the aspirants.



Interestingly, Bernard Antwi Boasiako, aka ‘Wontumi,’ the incumbent Ashanti Regional NPP Chairman and Beatrice Owusu, who is gunning for the Women Organizer position, are leading the car campaign.



The two aspirants have inundated the Ashanti Region, especially Kumasi, the regional capital, with several vehicles that are adorned with their posters and banners.



Political pundits have told the paper that the car campaign, which is gradually becoming the order of the day in the campaign, is appropriate.



According to them, aside helping the contestants to win the polls, the posters and banners would also go a long way to help increase the popularity of the ruling political party in the region.



They therefore encouraged people, who are vying for positions in the Ashanti Regional NPP, to continue to use vehicles to campaign to help promote the party.