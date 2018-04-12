Kofi Adams Hits Back At Spio-Garbrah: ‘Unity Walk Is Unifying NDC’

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has refuted claims by one of its leading members, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah, that the series of Unity Walks being organised across the country are not sanctioned by the party.



According to the former Minister of Trade and Industry, the walks which have widely been patronized by party members are not the being championed by the NDC.



“Those walks are currently not being organized by the party as NDC, but the NDC people have taken part in it”, he told 3FM’s Kwakye Afreh-Nuamah on Wednesday.



“I have been a national vice chairman of the party. If the party wants to undertake an exercise, we sit as a functioning executive committee, we sit as a national executive committee and say we shall do the following and the party will fund it and the party will organize it”, he explained.



But the National Organiser of the NDC, Kofi Adams, has hit back at Dr. Spio-Garbrah describing his claim as false.



“I think it’s false and I have told these groups many times that they should stop peddling falsehood,”, Mr. Adams said on 3FM.



“The fact that it is not being financed by the (national) headquarters doesn’t mean it is not a party programme”, he added.



Dr. Spio-Garbrah had also claimed that the walks were not unifying but Mr. Adams said the walks are achieving the objectives for which they were organized and the party is “very satisfied”.



He contended that the party is doing its best at keeping the members together, indicating that if anyone holds the view that the unity walks aren’t unifying, then that will be their own thinking.



“If there’s anybody who feels that the walks are not unifying, then it is those who are saying it are not unifying”



Background



The NDC embarked on the walk after its defeat in the 2016 general elections which some argued caused a division among members. Seven walks have been staged in a number of regions including the Central, Upper West and the Northern regions.



Some party executives and ex-President John Mahama have been among the key members of the party who have been addressing the gatherings.



The Unity Walk is seen as one of the main activities to help reorganize the NDC and unify the grassroots of the party to help it recapture power in 2020