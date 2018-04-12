NPP General Secretary Hopeful Promises ‘One Executive One Passport’

Related Stories The heat in the race for the General Secretary position of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) is intensified as one of the aspirant, Mr. Richard Ahiagbah affectionately called Efo Richard, has promised delegates “one executive one passport”.



Speaking on Kumasi based radio, Okese FM, he explained that the “one executive, one passport” will help accelerate global interaction and capacity building program for party executives.



“It is my dream to build a victorious NPP beyond two terms and that requires capacity building for grassroots executives of the party through workshops, seminars and planned exchange programs with NPP global partners”, he stressed.



Efo Richard also indicated how his campaign will examine ways to start the “one executive one passport” program right away before he becomes the General Secretary of the party; thus encouraging the executives to get their passport pictures ready for immediate take-off as there is no time to waste.



“The ‘one executive one passport’ will open a new world of possibilities for the party and grassroots executives because it will deepen the bond between the external branches or chapters”, he reiterated.



He maintained that the passport will put the executives in a position to interact as well as give them further opportunities to customize adoption exchange programs.



“As your General Secretary, I promise that I will run a structure program to increase international travel and exposure for the party executives. My goal is to create rich and diverse atmosphere to grow the NPP. The first step to achieving this goal is the ‘one executive, one passport’”.



He promised specifically that, the existing working relationship between Konrad-Adenauer Foundation, an affiliate of the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) of Germany, will be expanded to include an exchange component to facilitate international capacity building for the constituency and regional executives.



Apart from the exchange program, Efo Richard said he will make it part of his agenda to include constituency executives whenever he travels abroad for party activities; reiterating that this is the right thing to do for the NPP, and it will be money well spent for the growth of the party.



“There is nothing more important now than empowering party executives through international capacity building programs. The NPP must be curious, especially now to learn from our counterparts, the CDU to incorporate the kind of party discipline and organization that enabled them to win four successive elections in Germany”, Efo Richard stated.



Efo Richard is therefore appealing to delegates to give him the mandate to organize a 21st-century NPP that builds on the strength of grassroots leadership and commitment to the ideas and values of the New Patriotic Party.



