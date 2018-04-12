MPs Accused Of Receiving ‘Double Salaries’ To Face CID Again

Related Stories The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has indicated that some Members of Parliament (MPs) who were invited over allegations that they received double salaries whilst they served as either Ministers or Deputy ministers, will be summoned again for questioning.



According to the CID, the accused persons will need to provide some more information to help it properly investigate the matter.



In a statement copied to citinewsroom.com, the CID denied claims that its work was to “determine” the salaries of workers.



Some NDC MPs have come under attack over allegations that they received salaries while serving as both Members of Parliament and Ministers or Deputy Ministers.



The CID, which is investigating the matter, earlier invited and met with some of the accused Members of Parliament but has now said they will be recalled for further questioning by the Director-General of the CID on the same issue.



It, however, did not state the exact date the accused persons will be invited.



“Prior to the invitation of affected serving MPs, the CID duly notified the Leaders of Parliament. Police, therefore, assures the public that due process would be followed in the investigation,” the statement said.



25 of the MPs were initially asked to report to the police but 18 of them were later asked to disregard that invitation.



Meanwhile, the Minority in Parliament has denied the claims that its members took double salaries while serving in government positions.



At a press conference on Tuesday, the Minority Spokesperson on Finance, Cassiel Ato Forson said the accusation is only geared towards unnecessarily “criminalizing and harassing” Minority MPs.



“Government must really be an indecent hurry to divert attention from its failings by its pathetic attempt to push us into submission. No wonder government ended up with eggs in its face yesterday [Monday],” he added.



Per the dictates of public service, an official who occupies both positions is entitled to a single salary, usually equal to the level of a Minister of State.