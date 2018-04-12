John Boadu Officially Launches Campaign   

Related Stories Acting General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu has officially launched his campaign for the substantive General Secretary position of the party.



John Boadu has currently begun a tour to various constituencies in three Northern Regions.



He has been presenting his campaign message to the constituency executives of the NPP.



In a statement sighted by Peacefmonline.com, John Boadu noted that "in view of the indispensable contribution of the grassroots to the NPP’s historic 2016 electoral triumph and the need to constantly satisfy them, the #JohnBoadu4GS campaign revolves around the theme, STRENGTHENING AND EMPOWERING THE PARTY’S GRASSROOT FOR VICTORY 2020 AND BEYOND. Of particular significance is the fact that, John Boadu comes into this race with arguably, an unrivaled track-record and stupendous political experience from the grass root to the high echelon of the party, making him the best candidate to address the concerns of the party’s grass root and others along the chain.



"John Boadu’s campaign also largely focuses on resourcing party structures and executives at all levels including the construction of permanent party offices and furnishing same with computers, provision of job opportunities for party members, making resources available and on monthly basis to the constituencies for the running of constituency offices, establishing a party ideological school or training institute, setting up a functional situation room at the party headquarters for the purpose of receiving and addressing complaints of party grass root through the relevant individuals and institutions".



The Acting General Secretary and his team will also be touring the 275 constituencies across the country to engage with the grass roots of the party.



