Sammy Awuku has called on the National Security and other appropriate State authorities to investigate the deportation of some Ghanaians from Australia.



Speaking on 'Kokrokoo' on Peace FM, the NPP National Youth Organizer expressed disgust over the issue, noting the implication of the actions of the deportees.



According to him, the deportation could ruin the opportunities of other Ghanaians with valid documents to travel overseas coupled with other problems that this action may bring upon the country.



Mr. Awuku therefore stressed that "for us as a government, we’re determined that we will investigate it to the latter. And there’s no way this government is going to shield anybody".



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has suspended with immediate effect the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide as well as the Acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 12th April, 2018, suspended from office, with immediate effect, the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide; and the acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Hon. Robert Sarfo Mensah.



"This decision has been taken following preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances that led to the arrest of some sixty (60) Ghanaians, who had allegedly attempted to enter Australia by false pretences, in the on-going 21st Commonwealth Games.



"The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah; the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman; and the Chef-de-Maison for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Mr Mohammed Sahnoon, have also been recalled from the Games to assist in investigations currently being undertaken by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service", a statement from the Presidency read.



