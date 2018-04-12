Double Salary Payment: CID Hasn't Apologized To Minority - Sammy Awuku   

Related Stories National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammy Awuku has debunked claims that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police rendered an apology to some members of the Minority in Parliament after inviting them for interrogation.



A publication by Daily Guide newspaper on Wednesday, April 11th, 2018 disclosed that some Minority members were paid double salaries when the NDC was in power.



The CID reportedly issued an invite to the alleged culprits to unearth the truth.



But the Minority has indicated it will sue the CID and Daily Guide for undermining their integrity and misinforming the general public.



“We must state for the records, contrary to the claims by DAILY GUIDE, no former appointee has offered to make refunds of double salaries. We challenge them to adduce evidence of their claims,” the minority members noted.



Sammy Awuku, speaking on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme, stated emphatically that the CID has not apologized to any invitee over the double salary issue.



“It is not true that the Police CID called the MPs to apologize. They should give us one person", he said.



He explained what transpired at the CID which has been reported as an apology to the Minority members saying "due to the time limit, they couldn’t have gotten all of them. So, they had to reschedule some of these people".





