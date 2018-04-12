Deported Journalist: NPP Government Is Not Going To Shield Anybody – Sammi Awuku

Related Stories The National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Mr. Sammi Awuku has said government will not shield anybody Australian common wealth games scandal in which some alleged Ghanaian journalist were deported.



For this reason Government of Ghana has stated that it would probe the deportees who claimed to be journalists for the commonwealth games.



Speaking on Peacefm, Kokrokoo morning show program, the impeccable National Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party, Mr. Sammi Awuku said “the government is determined to investigate the matter to the latter.



“This time around we are determined to investigate it to the later and this government is not ready to shield anybody.”



Australian Border Force (ABF) busted and deported some Ghanaians who were posing as journalists in order to gain entry into the country on Wednesday 4th April.



He called on anybody who has any information that will help the government get to the root of this situation to come out boldly without hesitation.



“Its looks like every government that comes to power must experience this kind of situation at the sports ministry. But at the end of the day what the sport ministry does will affect the credibility of this country”.



“I believe we can do something this time around to bring every culprit to book, he emphasized”



On the issue of the National Youth organizer race, he said, he is a neutral arbiter and thus does not support any of the aspirants.



"They are all good candidates for our great elephant party and wish them all the best of luck."