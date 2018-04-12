I Want To Know The Outcome Of CID Raid At My Residence - John Jinapor

Related Stories A former deputy Power Minister, John Jinapor is asking the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service to make public, outcome of investigations into the AMERI power deal.



It’s been almost a year after the house of Mr. Jinapor was raided by armed policemen and National Security operatives in search of documents on the 2015 AMERI power deal.



One year on, the Yapei Kusawgu legislator says he is yet to be informed of the outcome of police investigations. It followed a similar arrest of a former Power Minister, Dr. Kwabena Donkor whose residence was also searched in a similar fashion.



Recounting his ordeal on Adom TV Thursday, Mr. Jinapor said he was on his way to parliament when two armed police officers and National Security Operatives restrained, held him for two hours and subjected his house to thorough search for documents on the AMERI power deal.



He wondered why he has not been charged or furnished with the outcome of the investigations after the raid.



Mr Jinapor’s comments follow the CID’s move to invite some appointees in the erstwhile Mahama administration believed to have received double salaries.



He accused the government of hiding behind police to witch-hunt former appointees of the National Democratic Congress.



He describes the accusations as a fabrication by the government.



“Sometimes I wonder why this government acts so harsh, especially against members of the NDC. It’s bad fate. This salary issue is not true and can never be true. Sometimes, I wonder why the CID acts without evidence,” he said.



“My home was raided by this same CID personnel almost a year now but nothing has happened.



“I don’t have an idea as to the outcome of the investigations; they [CID] need to be professional for once because anytime you ask them, they tell you the issue is still under investigation,” he added.



