NPP Has Good Policies But Fails To Properly Implement Them – Spio-Garbrah

Related Stories Former Trades Minister in the erstwhile Mahama administration, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah has criticized the governing New Patriotic Party, saying it failed to effectively implement policies it promised Ghanaians.



Commenting during an interview on Tv3, Dr. Spio-Garbrah said although the NPP has some good policies, they have failed to properly put measures in place to implement them.



“One-district-one-factory: that is a lot of factories to build, if in your first year you have not been able to build one, then I don’t know what is going to happen.”



According to the former minister of trade and industry, the one-district one-factory policy, for instance, is a brilliant idea, that could be successful if it is well budgeted for.



“If you want most of your resources to go into one-district-one-factory, you may not be able to implement a free SHS at the same time, and that is why they found out after pronouncing free SHS that they couldn’t start with all three-year cohorts in the senior high school,” Dr. Spio-Garbrah said.



He noted that the implementation of the policy to cater for just first years at the Senior High School level has disenfranchised parents whose children were in the second and third years.



Dr. Spio-Garbrah further suggested the NPP could focus on some existing factories or projects started by the previous government instead of waiting to start from scratch.



“I don’t know why the NPP has a problem just taking a factory built with Indian loan to the people of Ghana which we must all pay, if you want to brand it as one of the one-district one-factory I do not think anybody will have an objection, ” Dr. Spio-Garbrah explained.



