US Military Deal: Protect The Ghanaian Values - Spio-Garbrah Urges Government

Spio-Garbrah Related Stories Former Ghana Ambassador to the United States, has advised the government of Ghana to protect the Ghanaian value, by putting the right measures in place to avoid abuse of the defence agreement with the US to promote homosexuality.



Since the rights of lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) are widely acknowledged in the US, Dr. Ekwow Spio-Garbrah fears homosexuality, which Ghana’s value frowns on, could be exported into the country by the Americans who have legalised gay marriage even among soldiers.



Speaking on a wide-range of issues in an interview on Thursday, Dr. Spio-Garbrah pushed for the insertion of a clause in the military cooperation agreement with the US that would protect the national interest against “gayism and lesbianism”.



Making reference to gay comments by President Akufo-Addo in 2017 and a similar one by the US Embassy in Ghana, the former Minister of Education is concerned if those who signed the military agreement for Ghana had reasons to “worry” or had “Ghana’s interest”



“If the United States chooses to send 200 homosexual military personnel to Ghana, and since in their country open homosexuality is supposedly acceptable, men kissing men, women kissing women in public, is that something you think Ghanaians would want to see in Ghana?”



Dr. Spio-Garbrah who is hoping to lead the opposition National Democratic Congress as its flagbearer into the 2020 general elections said about 99 percent of Ghanaians abhor homosexuality.



