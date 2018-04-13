NDC Afraid I’ll Torment Them; – Nana B   

Related Stories National Youth Organiser Hopeful for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Lawyer Henry Nana Boakye, also known as Nana ‘B’, has slammed the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) of trying to stampede his political dream by allegedly using pollster and Editor-In-Chief of the Daily Dispatch newspaper, Ben Ephson, as their conduit.



The NDC, according to the Deputy Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), is afraid of him becoming the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, hence employing every means necessary to kill his dream of becoming the next National Youth Organizer.



“The NDC doesn’t like me as the NPP’s National Youth Organiser because they know that I will torment them and fight them. They know that when I become the National Youth Organiser of the NPP, in 2020, I will further push their electoral fortunes away”, he noted.



Nana ‘B’ made these comments when interacting with Okay FM's Ade Akye Abia Morning Show Host, Kwame Nkrumah Tikese on Thursday, over media reports about his chances of winning the National Youth Organiser position of the elephant family.



At the back page of Thursday, April 12, 2018, edition of the Daily Dispatch, the Editor-In-Chief of the newspaper, Ben Ephson, has cautioned all aspirants contesting for the National Youth Organiser position NPP, including Nana ‘B’, not to waste their resources since the incumbent deputy National Youth Organiser, Dominic Eduah, who is also contesting for the substantive position is in a comfortable lead, according to survey he [Ben Ephson] has conducted.



However, Ephson was pretty much optimistic that should the NPP expand its electoral college for the position of the National Youth Organiser, Nana ‘B’ would triumph over his competitors.



But Nana ‘B’ commenting further, said he has never believed in the polls conducted by Ben Ephson since he has “lost credibility” when it comes to polls; stressing that whoever candidate that followers of the NPP show their support to has always emerged victorious for the National Youth Organiser position.



“Once God is alive, I, Nana B, will be the next National Youth Organiser of the New Patriotic Party”, Nana B said in an impassioned voice, urging all his followers not to entertain such reports from Ben Ephson.