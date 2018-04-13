NDC Holds Branch Executive Elections April 14 - 30

Related Stories The National Democratic Congress (NDC) has reminded all its regional and constituency chairmen to ensure branch executive elections are held across the country between the 14th and 30th April, 2018.



They must also ensure the elections are held in accordance with approved regulations for the conduct of branch executive elections, 2018.



The reminder issued by NDC National Organiser of the party, Kofi Adams, said the decision by National Executive Committee of the party to conduct the elections within stipulation is still in force.



“For the avoidance of doubt, the constituency election directorate should work with the constituency executives in all processes leading to the holding of branch elections. Former MP’s, all former appointees (MMDCE’s, Ministers, Staffers etc.) and former party executives at all levels, residents in the constituency must be involved in the supervision of the branch elections.”



The NDC also reminded branches which fail to meet a minimum membership requirement of 20 registered members to refrain from holding their elections but reopen for further registration of members.



It said the payment of GHC1 as subscription fee which is a requirement for membership must be ongoing throughout the period of the election process at the branch level.



“All registered members who want to contest as branch executives must be paid up members (paid his/her January to March, 2018 dues).”