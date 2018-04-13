I Haven't Endorsed Anybody In NPP National Youth Organizer Race – Sammi Awuku

Related Stories The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Youth Organizer and the National Organizer hopeful, Supremo Sammi Awuku has debunked all claims made by some NPP National Youth Organizer aspirants that he [Sammi Awuku] has endorsed them to contest the position.



According to him, he can not and will not endorse any of the aspirants to become the next National Youth Organizer for the party.



The outspoken NPP Youth Organizer cleared the air in an interview witt peacefmonline.com, saying “I have not endorsed anybody.” I am neutral arbiter and thus do not support any of the aspirants against the other".



“NPP is a united party and working so well for the progress of the party. All the aspirant are good candidate and are best in one way or the other. I believe they are all working hard to become the National Youth Organizer in the best interest of the party,” he emphasized.



However, Mr. Awuku admonished the candidates to devoid their campaign of insults and accusations, but must embark on a clean and exciting campaign which will elevate their discourse.



There have been speculations in the media that Mr. Awuku has endorsed one of the aspirants but the vibrant National Youth Organizer has debunked it and called it false.



“Am wishing all of them the Best and may the Best Candidate Win", he added.