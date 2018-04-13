Why Do You Suspend Only Deputy Sports Mins. And NSA Boss? - Pratt Asks Akufo-Addo

Related Stories Kwesi Pratt has lambasted critics who believe the suspension of the Deputy Sports Minister; Pius Enam Hadzide is a proof of President Akufo-Addo's eagerness to fight corruption in Ghana.



According to Kwesi Pratt, it is extremely unfair for any person to make such assertion because it indirectly means the Deputy Sports Minister is corrupt whereas there has not been any investigation or whatsoever pointing to such claim.



Pius Enam Hadzide was in a statement released on Thursday, April 12, 2018, suspended by President Akufo-Addo together with the acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Robert Sarfo Mensah.



"The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, on Thursday, 12th April, 2018, suspended from office, with immediate effect, the Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Pius Enam Hadzide; and the acting Director General of the National Sports Authority, Hon. Robert Sarfo Mensah.



"This decision has been taken following preliminary investigations conducted into the circumstances that led to the arrest of some sixty (60) Ghanaians, who had allegedly attempted to enter Australia by false pretences, in the on-going 21st Commonwealth Games.



"The President of the Ghana Olympic Committee, Mr. Ben Nunoo Mensah; the Board Chairman of the National Sports Authority, Hon. Kwadwo Baah Agyeman; and the Chef-de-Maison for the 2018 Commonwealth Games, Mr Mohammed Sahnoon, have also been recalled from the Games to assist in investigations currently being undertaken by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) of the Police Service", a statement from the Presidency read.



Mr. Pratt, commenting on the issue told host Kwami Sefa Kayi on Peace FM's 'Kokrokoo' programme that until there's a substantial evidence to corroborate claims of the Deputy Sports Minister's involvement in any misconduct resulting in the deportation and arrest of the Ghanaians who allegedly entered Australia by false pretences; Mr. Enam Hadzide can't be said to have committed any acts of corruption.



“We’re very unfair to this young man, extremely unfair to this young man . . . If it’s about interfering with investigations, the people who have been suspended; are they the only people who can interfere with investigations”, he said.



The Seasoned journalist however commended the President for his action and commitment to probing the issue.



"We should set standard that when something happens, those responsible will step aside so we have clean investigations and we can be assured that nobody will intervene or interrupt the investigation”, Mr. Pratt praised President Akufo-Addo.



