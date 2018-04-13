NDC’s Double Salary Was Deliberate Attempt To Equip Their MP's Towards 2016 Election - Dominic Eduah

Related Stories The Deputy Youth Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Dominic Eduah has alleged that the double salaries paid to some NDC Members of Parliament who also served as Ministers under the erstwhile President Mahama administration were deliberate attempt by them to equip their MPs to hold on to their seats in the run up to the 2016 general elections.



The Deputy Youth Organizer who is aspiring to succeed his boss Sammi Awuku as the next National Youth Organizer of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) made this remarks when he appeared on Oman FM's morning show "National Agenda" on Thursday.



"NDC's double salary payment was deliberate attempt by the NDC party to equip their MP's towards the 2016 general elections so that they could retain their seats in Parliament", he asserted.



At least nine former appointees including the Minority Leader Haruna Iddrisu are being investigated by the CID for allegedly receiving double salaries.



A total of 25 ex-appointees were initially issued with letters by the CID accusing them of stealing and asking them to assist with investigations.



They had allegedly received salaries as MPs and ministers, a claim most of them have denied.



However, reports say 16 of them were later called and apologized to by the CID with the investigative body still in the hunt for nine.

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) of the Ghana Police Service has said that it has not suspended any investigations into allegation of double salaries received by some National Democratic Congress (NDC) former ministers who were also MPs.



That response followed a claim by the minority MPs that the CID boss had embarrassed them by inviting them over the issue.



A communication issued by the department yesterday indicated that some NDC MPs, who were invited over allegations that they received double salaries while they served as either ministers or deputy ministers, would again be summoned by the CID for questioning.



