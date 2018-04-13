I’ll Make Ghana Africa’s Switzerland – Joshua Alabi

A Presidential hopeful of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Professor Joshua Alabi, is convinced that he has been hand-picked by God to turn around the fortunes of Ghana and make it the Switzerland of Africa.



Speaking on Eyewitness News’ Point Blank segment, Prof. Alabi said this reason, alongside his patriotism, gave him cause to seek the flagbearership of the NDC and eventually the mandate of all Ghanaians.



“I am a Ghanaian and I love my country and God tells me it is time for me to come and lead my country, transform it and make it the [Switzerland] of Africa. [Switzerland] is a developed country where we have the world’s money and I believe strongly we can make Ghana the Swiss of Africa,” he said,Prof. Alabi, a former Vice-Chancellor of the University of Professional Studies, Accra, said Ghana already had all raw materials needed to attain such a level of development.

He said all the country needed to do was to begin “to think outside the box and “to risk and move.”



As an example, he said in the area of trade and industry, “there is a lot we can do there. We also can do a lot when we come to agribusiness and for all these, we can use science and technology to move trade and agribusiness.”



He views science and technology as the foundation of the nation’s development saying, “in the world today, if you don’t move your country or develop your country or give it a very good base using science and technology, all aspects of the economy will suffer.”



He added that he would enhance the human resources in this regard by overseeing “reorientation and offer leadership.”



NDC Flagbearership

Prof. Alabi is among the four NDC stalwarts who have declared their readiness to lead the party into the 2020 polls.



The others include the 2nd deputy Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin; former CEO of the National Health Insurance Authority; Sylvester Menah and former La-Dadekotopon MP, Nii Amasah Namoale.



The former President, John Mahama is yet to declare any intention to run or abstain.



According to Mr. Mahama, his focus at the moment is on contributing towards the party’s restructuring and healing process to make the NDC a stronger force in the elections.

















