Military Deal: US Army Can Overthrow Akufo-Addo And We Can Do Nothing About It – Okudzeto

Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa remains resilient in his protest against the controversial US-Ghana military agreement which he believes poses great danger to the sovereignty of Ghana and the safety of all its citizens.



The deal he says provides room for the United States to overstep their boundaries and attack Ghana’s presidency if they will.



Speaking at a public forum organized by the Ghana First Patriotic Front (GFPF) at the University of Ghana in Accra, Mr. Ablakwa argued that the Vienna Convention, an international treaty that defines a framework for diplomatic relations between independent countries can clearly be violated by the US in this case since the agreement seeks to essentially give Ghana’s sovereignty into their hands.



The seat of government, per the terms enshrined in the agreement he says, can be attacked and the President overthrown while Ghanaians are left powerless and with very little to do.



“This is the Vienna Convention, guiding all diplomats including the President’s good friends in IMF, World Bank, African Development Bank and others who are here, we are told to classify all of them as the US troops who are coming here.



"Article 31 of the Vienna Convention is very clear, diplomats, you cannot go and get involved in efforts to overthrow our government and you’ll get away with it, your sending state will have no jurisdiction, we will deal with you here, that’s the Vienna Convention, applies to all countries equally but under our current agreement they can ran over our Flagstaff House, overthrow President Akufo-Addo, God forbid and yet we can’t do nothing because they have a carte blanche” he mentioned”.



Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa has been one of the major persons headlining the fight against government’s signage of the US defense deal which among other things seeks to grant access to the US army to use Ghana’s military installations. It also indicates that Ghana agrees to bear the cost and take primary responsibility for securing US military facilities in the country.



Mr Ablakwa has questioned why the agreement was brought to parliament at the last minute when parliament was due to rise and also justified criticisms from a section of the public accusing parliament of rushing through the deal.



He also believes the agreement is not in national interest and should be reversed.