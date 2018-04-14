Missing Oil Projects Saga: Kwakye Ofosu Blames Media For 'Distorting' Report   

Related Stories A former deputy Minister of Communications under the previous National Democratic Congress (NDC) government, Felix Kwakye-Ofosu has accused the media of “distorting” the report of the Public Interest and Accountability Committee (PIAC) on oil revenue funded projects.



PIAC on Tuesday, April 10 stated projects supposed to be done by oil revenue in the three Northern regions were missing after an inspection in 2016.



PIAC’s Chairman, Dr. Steve Manteaw said: “Six projects were inspected in the Upper East, Upper West and Northern regions [and] the findings and observations were overwhelming with fifty percent of the projects being nonexistent.”



Contributing to a panel discussion on Newsfile programme, Saturday, Kwakye-Ofosu said: “when in fact it is the case that PIAC collected…projects at random out of an estimated 500 projects that have been earmarked to be undertaken by the oil proceeds. In this particular instance, they went to the Northern, Upper East and Upper West and inspected six projects and found out three projects that had been budgeted for had not been executed. Now, when you report that and frame it in such a way to suggest that nearly half or almost half of all monies voted for the execution of oil projects have been accounted for, it creates a problem...I think that in many respects the media too have to shoulder some of this blame. They distort the true and accurate picture that should be presented to the public.”







